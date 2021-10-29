CSU Pueblo looks to remain atop RMAC standings

PUEBLO — The Colorado State University Pueblo football team will pack its bags for a weekend clash with Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) foe, Fort Lewis College, who has yet to win a game this season.

The ThunderWolves are riding off a homecoming high that featured a 35-28 win over the oldest RMAC rival, Adams State University. The week eight win saw the Pack improve to 5-3, 5-1 which now places them back in a 4-way tie atop the RMAC standings.

CSU Pueblo is 10-2 against the Skyhawks since 2008 with one of the two losses being during the 2014 National Championship winning season fr the Pack. The last match-up between the two teams was a Pack win in Durango.

Kick-off is at noon on Saturday in Durango, Colo.