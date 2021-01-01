Briana joined KOAA as the Weekend Sports Anchor/MMJ after covering sports at KATC in Lafayette, LA. Born and raised in Northern California, she went off to play college volleyball and softball at Clark Atlanta University.

Briana started her broadcasting career as an intern at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduating, she was hired as an MMJ with WTAP News in Parkersburg, W.Va. She went on to gain her Master's in Journalism and is working on her Ph.D. from Liberty University.

During her time in West Virginia, one of her most memorable moments was covering the Ames Plant fire that took over a week to put out and called for a state of emergency. The coverage earned her station several awards, including best Breaking News Coverage and Best Continuing Coverage.

While in Lafayette, she covered LSU's National championship, along with Billy Napier and the Ragin' Cajuns record-breaking season. She's covered everything from New Orleans Saints to High School football.

She enjoys taking boxing classes and any other group fitness that offers a high-intensity atmosphere when she's not working. Briana is thrilled to be at KOAA and is looking forward to learning about Coloradan's love for sports and the athletes the community support year-round.

To contact Briana:

Email - Briana.Aldridge@koaa.com

Facebook - @BreeeAldridge

Twitter - @BreeAldridge