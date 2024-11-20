Air Academy boys soccer wins 4A state championship

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

It was a historic evening as the Air Academy Kadets captured the program's sixth state title, the first one since 2018.

Third-seeded Air Academy defeated top-seeded Mullen 1-0 in the state championship game at Weedier Field. The lone goal came from Ben Brown in the 63rd minute of the match. Brown shot a laser from just across mid-field and got it over the head of the goalkeeper as the ball sailed to the back of the net.

“It almost feels surreal like I want to pinch myself. I wasn’t even sure it went in at the start but it just went in and I mean I went to go celebrate,” said Brown. “It felt amazing to be in that moment.”

“That was a hit that would probably end up in Pueblo if the goal wasn’t there. He can hit those and the emotions that go through you when that happens is pretty phenomenal,” said Kadets head coach Espen Hosoien.

Kadets goalkeeper Jackson Gorr described winning the state title as an unreal feeling. Similar to a few of his teammates, Gorr was in the stands during Air Academy’s previous state title runs and he says this has become a dream come true to go from watching it as a fan to living through it as a player.

Coach Hosoien has now been a part of five out of the six championships in the boys' program.

“It’s phenomenal and it does not get old. We haven’t been here in the state finals for five years and haven’t won it in six so it was time.”

The Kadets finish the season with a 16-1-2 record and a nice piece of hardware to display on campus.

