Simone Biles slated to return to competitive gymnastics in August

The world will get to see Simone Biles compete again.

The gold medal gymnast is slated to make her return to competitive gymnastics at the 2023 U.S. Classic in August.

Biles has not competed since the Tokyo Olympics, where she pulled out of multiple events due to the "twisties." At the time, she said she was unable to calculate where she was in the air, making it too dangerous to perform many of her routines.

Biles, who was the favorite to win multiple gold medals, came home with a silver in the team event and a bronze in the balance beam.

After returning to the U.S., Biles said she should have quit before the Tokyo Games, which took place in 2021, instead of 2020, because of the pandemic. The gymnast, a sexual assault victim of former U.S.A. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, said the trauma played a role in her performance in Tokyo.

“It was too much. But I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was 6 years old," Biles said in an interview with New York Magazine. "I wasn’t going to let him take that joy away from me. So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me.”

Several of Biles' Olympic teammates will also compete at the 2023 U.S. Classic. They include Suni Lee, who won the gold medal in the women's all-around event in Tokyo, gold medalist Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

The event begins Aug. 4 at NOW Arena in the Chicago area.

