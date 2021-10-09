Salmonella Thompson multi-state outbreak linked to Denver seafood company

DENVER — The CDC has confirmed an outbreak of Salmonella Thompson linked to a Denver seafood company that’s sickened people in 14 states.

In a food safety alert posted Friday, there were reports of 102 people sick from 14 states with 19 people hospitalized. The Colorado Department of Public Health confirmed 82 of the ill people live in 14 Colorado counties.

The CDC said all but two of the people sick reportedly either live in Colorado or traveled to the state recently. In interviews, most people ate seafood in the week before their illness started, either raw as sushi or cooked.

Investigators determined that Northeast Seafood Products, a Denver company, supplied seafood to most of the restaurants and grocery stores where sick people ate or shopped, according to the CDC.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the outbreak strain of Salmonella in the Northeast Seafood Products facility during a recent inspection, the CDC said.

Northeast Seafood Products issued a recall Friday. A full list of recalled products can be found here . The company has temporarily shut down production, according to the CDPHE.

The CDC is advising people who purchased raw, fresh seafood from seafood counters at Albertsons, Safeway or Sprouts in Colorado to not eat it and return it to the store for a refund. Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell recalled seafood.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramping six hours to six days after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment, though some people may experience severe illness that requires hospitalization.

