Submit your message of Congrats to Grads!

KOAA wants to make sure the Class of 2021 is recognized for its hard work following a school year full of adversity.

Schools are returning to a sense of normalcy with in-person graduations at some indoor, but mostly outdoor venues to allow friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments.

Given where students started the school year, knowing they’ll be able to have a real, in-person ceremony with family in attendance, is not something they take for granted.

Share photos and information about your high school or college graduate using the form below and it could be used on-air and online. Use your social media to share content using #congratstograds.