Watch

The Rebound Colorado

Actions

Submit your message of Congrats to Grads

KOAA salutes the class of 2021
items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
Submit your message of Congrats to Grads!
Congrats to Grads
Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:23:31-04

KOAA wants to make sure the Class of 2021 is recognized for its hard work following a school year full of adversity.

Schools are returning to a sense of normalcy with in-person graduations at some indoor, but mostly outdoor venues to allow friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments.

Given where students started the school year, knowing they’ll be able to have a real, in-person ceremony with family in attendance, is not something they take for granted.

Share photos and information about your high school or college graduate using the form below and it could be used on-air and online. Use your social media to share content using #congratstograds.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources and Information

File an unemployment claim Find your district's most recent COVID-19 plans Colorado COVID-19 info COVID-19 symptom checker Resources for healthcare providers Read public health & executive orders El Paso County Public Health - COVID-19 Pueblo County Public Health - COVID-19 Colorado Springs Mental Health Services Pueblo Mental Health Services Find Community Resources, Dial 211