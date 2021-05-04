Workers Wanted: CoreCivic hiring correctional officers

Watch

CoreCivic is hiring for correctional officers for the Crowley County Correctional Facility and the Bent County Correctional Facility.
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 04, 2021
News5 is continuing our mission to connect people who need work with employers who are hiring in our Workers Wanted series.

Right now, CoreCivic is looking to hire more than 80 correctional officer positions at the Crowley County and Bent County correctional facilities.

They are offering $16.50/hour starting pay along with health benefits, paid time off, and the chance to work while training.

You need to be at least 21-years-old, hold a high school diploma, a GED, or an equivalent certification, along with a valid driver's license.

To apply, you can go to the CoreCivic website and search for those facilities - click here.

The Bent County Correctional Facility is the largest economic driver in the town of Las Animas. CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, owns and operates the medium-security prison that opened in 1996 as the state's first private prison. The facility houses 1,466 inmates. CoreCivic also owns and operates the medium-security Crowley County Correctional Facility in Olney Springs, which opened in 1998. The facility houses 1,894 inmates.

