Liz Cheney says her father Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris

Liz Cheney revealed on Friday that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, will join her in voting for Kamala Harris to become the next president of the United States.

The former Republican congresswoman made the revelations at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Friday.

“If you think about the moment we’re in, and you think about how serious this moment is, my dad believes — and he said publicly — there has never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is," Cheney said, according to the Texas Tribune.

Cheney co-chaired the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack and became a staunch Trump critic while in office. She was ousted in her 2022 Republican primary in Wyoming in the wake of her work on the committee.

When Cheney announced her support for Harris earlier this week, she suggested Trump was a danger to the country.

"As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris," Cheney said in a post on X.

Liz and Dick Cheney join a growing number of Republicans supporting Harris.

More than 200 alumni of the Bush administration and former Republican presidential campaigns of the late Sen. John McCain and Sen. Mitt Romney also announced their endorsement of Harris last week.