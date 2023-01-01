Pattrik Perez joined Denver7 as a reporter in January 2021.

He previously worked as a weekend evening anchor, reporter and digital producer at KVUE-TV, the ABC station in Austin, Texas. He started his career as a weekend morning anchor and reporter at KXXV-TV, the ABC station in Waco, Texas.

Pattrik was born in Caracas, Venezuela, to a Mexican father and the American daughter of Cuban refugees. He lived there for six years before moving to Miami, Florida. At that young age, Pattrik fell in love with television news, even while only speaking Spanish.

In high school, he exercised his passion for journalism as a member of its television production program and newspaper. While attending Florida International University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communications, Pattrik interned at the Miami NPR member station, the local ABC station, an independent TV station in northeast Florida and managed his journalism school's digital presence.

Although Pattrik's work takes up a lot of his time, when he's not working, he likes watching horror movies, catching up on the latest "Real Housewives" drama, playing World of Warcraft, exploring new places to eat (safely, of course), and playing with his Yorkie puppy, Bacon.

You can connect with Pattrik on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can also email him if you have any story ideas.