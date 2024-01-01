Patrick Moussignac

Patrick A. Moussignac was born and raised in the Washington Heights section of New York City. From a very early age, he developed a love of watching the local news, dreaming of one day becoming a TV News Reporter. That dream finally came to fruition back in March of 1997 when he was hired by his first TV station.

He's worked in numerous newsrooms throughout his career primarily in the South and Northeast. Some of those cities include Hagerstown, MD, Tyler, TX, Savannah, GA, and Buffalo, NY just to name a few. He joined KOAA-TV in January 2024 after working in Rochester, NY.

Outside of work, Patrick is a big sports fan. He follows the Montreal Canadiens, both the New York Mets and Knicks, and Manchester City FC. Growing up he mainly played ice hockey but also participated in baseball, and tennis as well. He was too short for basketball. Skiing is also a passion since winter is his favorite season. He's also a major music fan listening to different genres of music mostly from the late 60's to mid 80's.

Although Patrick and his family call New Canaan, Connecticut their home, he's excited to be part of the News 5 Team, and the greater Colorado Springs Community. He intends to be a part of the local community and will strive to bring our viewers the important stories they want to see. Don't be afraid to say hi to him if you see him out and about.