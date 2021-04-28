Union Cuisine moves to brick and mortar, builds community

COLORADO SPRINGS — Union Cuisine, started in 2016 as a home kitchen, has opened a brick and mortar, working alongside the Elks Lodge to bring the community together, all while dishing out food from the heart.

According to founder and executive chef Lamar Taylor, Union Cuisine was created for two big reasons, to create a legacy for his children and also to provide an experience for and give back to the community.

The business got off the ground in 2016 as a small kitchen before transitioning to full-time catering and then evolving to include a food truck. Then, at the end of 2020, this Springs based business grew again, expanding into a brick and mortar.

The space is shared with the Elks Lodge, a fact that Taylor, who reports great memories of the lodge growing up, is overwhelmingly enthusiastic about.

"It gave me the feeling and motivation to say, you know what, I want to get to a certain point in my life and when I do, I want to give back," stated Taylor.

The food dished up at Union is southern comfort food, from catfish to ribs, collard greens, mac-and-cheese, brisket and more; all made from the heart, for the heart.

While finally setting up shop is certainly a milestone for Union and for Taylor, according to the chef, it's only one more step in the right direction.

The plan going forward is to continue to grow, providing not only food, but community engagement as well, from events to entertainment. The overall goal is to be a part of the Colorado Springs community AND a part of any community the business is able to expand to be a part of.

"I want to do more community based events to just get the city involved and then each city we go to," finished Taylor.

To learn more about Union Cuisine and their mission to give back to the community, bring people together, and dish out amazing food, CLICK HERE.