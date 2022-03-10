Snow totals from Wednesday, Thursday snowstorm
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:10:45-05
A big snowstorm hit the southern Colorado region Wednesday night through Thursday!
Below is an interactive snow map with all the snow totals we've recorded since Wednesday night.
Zoom in to your area and click the icons to see how much snow fell.
Resources:
_____Where to find News5:
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.