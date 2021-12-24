News5 Special: Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read your Christmas favorites

COLORADO SPRINGS — In a very special edition of KOAA News5, we share a special treat as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read your Christmas favorites.

We'd like to thank the publishers for permission on this special, the athletes for providing the time, and our sponsor The Wirenut.

In this special, you'll enjoy Rudolph The Red Noise Reindeer read by Samantha Schultz, Olive, The Other Reindeer read by Michelle Dusserre Farrell, A Christmas Gift For Santa read by Chris Coleman, How The Grinch Stole Christmas read by Liana Mutia, The Night Santa Got Lost; How NORAD Saved Christmas read by Melissa Stockwell, and The Berenstein Bears Christmas Tree read by John Register.

They'll also share their favorite Christmas memories and traditions.

Catch this special presentation on KOAA-TV and our live streaming platforms at the following times:



Friday, December 24 4:30-5:30pm

Saturday, December 25 7:00-8:00am

Saturday, December 25 8:00-9:00am

Team USA Christmas Stories - Part 1

Team USA Christmas Stories - Part 2

Team USA Christmas Stories - Part 3

Team USA Christmas Stories - Part 4

Team USA Christmas Stories - Part 5

Team USA Christmas Stories - Part 6

