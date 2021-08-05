Need help with unemployment? In-person appointments available

COLORADO — In recent weeks, News 5 Investigates has received a handful of emails from consumers claiming they are still having issues with the state's unemployment system.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes have been made to crack down on fraud and verify a person's identity as well as allow unemployment applicants to schedule in-person appointments at the CDLE office.

If you have not been able to successfully verify your identity through the ID.me integrity system, you can call 303-318-9000 to schedule an in-person ID.me appointment now.

For all other inquiries, you can schedule an in-person appointment online---no need to wait on the phone for a representative.

In-person appointments are typically booked 2-3 weeks out, so it's important to frequently check back on the state's web site to see when new appointments open up.

As of the time this article is published, the earliest available appointment date is August 26.

Here's how to schedule an in-person appointment:

Visit CDLE's "contact unemployment" section of the website. Click here for easy access.

CDLE Appointment scheduler

Once on this page, scroll down toward the bottom where you'll see a box that says "file a claim" or "assistance on a current claim".

Click on "assistance on a current claim". This will open up a calendar for available appointments.

CDLE CDLE appointment calendar

If you see a week that says "no availability", use the arrow key to select the "next week".

CDLE August appointment availability

As of 4:30 p.m. MT on August 5, there are several appointments available on the 26th this month.

When you select a time that you want to book, you'll be asked for your first name, last name, email address and phone number. You can also notify CDLE staff whether you will need to bring a guest to assist you with your claim.