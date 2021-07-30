Federal eviction moratorium set to expire July 31: What does this mean for you?

COLORADO — The CDC's federal eviction moratorium will expire this week and it's not secret that thousands across the country will likely face evictions in the near future.

However, it's unlikely we'll immediately see the impacts of moratorium for a little while and here's why:

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reiterates that there is a legal process in order for an eviction to occur.

KOAA Eviction Process

First, a landlord is required to give a 10-day "notice" to tenants, giving them the opportunity to leave the property voluntarily or catch up on payments.

If the tenants do not comply with that notice, then the landlord is required to go file official paperwork with the courts.

A court hearing is then scheduled where both the landlord and tenant can present their case in front of a judge.

If a judge rules against a tenant, they still won't be immediately evicted.

The sheriff's office must wait for an official "Writ of Restitution".

This document is needed in order for a law enforcement agency to physically go out to a property and take possession of it.

A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it can take 2-4 weeks for this process to occur, but there is also the possibility for further delays.

KOAA Rental Statistics

Impact in Colorado:

According to the Apartment Association of Colorado, 97.2-percent of renters are current on their payments.

This means approximately 2-3-percent will likely face eviction problems in the near future.

To put this number into perspective, that's about 2-3 people per 100 people.

For months, there have been numerous programs designed to help both renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19. Some of those assistance payments may still be available to those who qualify.

Keep in mind, the eviction statistics provided above do not account for homeowners who may face foreclosures down the road.

Below are eviction statistics provided by EPSO:

2017 - Completed 1,082 evictions

2018 - Completed 1,049 evictions

2019 – Received - 2,601, Completed – 1,217

2020 – Received – 1,042, Completed – 502

Late Friday, Gov. Polis also amended an executive order that impacts Coloradans.

"The Governor signed an executive order which will amend the Disaster Recovery Order to provide tenants who have a pending application for emergency rental assistance with a 30-day period to cure beginning on August 1," a spokesperson said in a press release.

More information about Colorado's Emergency Rental Assistance Program can be found here.

For local residents, you can also reach out to Pikes Peak United Way.

