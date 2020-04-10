Consumer watch: Stocks you may want to monitor right now

It's no secret that the hotel, restaurant and travel industries have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic.

For those of you with a 401(k) retirement plan, you may not want to check your balance daily right now.

However, there are some good trends with the stock market which could point to signs that the economy may rebound sooner rather than later.

Airline industry:

Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic shutting down most of the country last month, United Airlines stock sat at just below $80 per share.

It hit a 52-week low at $17.80 last month, but the stock price has since doubled.

Today, it rests at $34.10 per share.

American Airlines: $13.20 (current); $9.09 (52-week low)

Delta Airlines: $25.35 (current); $19.10 (52-week low)

Southwest Airlines: $38.00 (current); $29.15 (52-week low)

Cruise Line "Royal Caribbean" had stock at $109 per share prior to the global pandemic. It hit a $52 week low of $19.25 a share. It has since doubled to $41.88 a share as of April 10.

Disney Resorts also took a huge hit. Shares tumbled to less than $80 per share from $140.

Despite its resorts being closed, the company is showing signs of improvement. Shares have just hit $105 as of this week.

Hotel chains like Hyatt and Marriott also took huge hits in recent weeks. However, their stocks are showing an upward trend over the last two weeks.

Marriott International: $82.90 (current); $46.56 (52-week low)

Hilton Worldwide: $69.49 (current); $44.30 (52-week low)

Intercontinental Hotels: $45.78 (current); $25.38 (52-week low)

The restaurant industry is also seeing trends in the upward direction as far as stock prices are concerned.

Disclaimer: Data and numbers presented in this story were accurate on Friday, April 10, 2020. If you are viewing this story after the market re-opens following the Easter weekend, please check current stock market numbers as they may have shifted.