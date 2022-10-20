KOAA Survey: How valuable do you think a college degree is now?

As more students start thinking about what to do after high school, it's been reported that college enrollment has declined.

News5 wants to know, how valuable do you think a college degree is now?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Earlier this week, News5's Maggie Bryan focused on free college applications for students applying for public schools in Colorado.

Many colleges in Colorado are waiving application fees this week from Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Thursday, Oct. 20 in a statewide effort to encourage more students to apply to college.

All 32 public colleges in Colorado are waiving the fee, including several private colleges. The goal is to remove the first financial barrier to going to college and opens more doors for people who may not have otherwise applied.

Tune into News5 tonight to see Natalie Chuck's story about college enrollment.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

