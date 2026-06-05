Art on the Streets returns to Downtown Colorado Springs for 28th season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For nearly 30 years (28 to be exact), Art on the Streets has organized the placement of hundreds of temporary pieces of public art around Downtown Colorado Springs during the spring.

2026 followed the trend, with new murals and sculptures taking up residence Downtown until next May.

Organized by Downtown Ventures and described as a program of the Downtown Creative District, Art on the Streets brings approximately a dozen, temporary pieces of public art to the (Downtown) area each year.

This year, more than 130 artists applied to the program, and 12 were chosen to bring their work to Colorado Springs, six of those are Colorado residents.

All of these pieces of public art will stay in place (at least) through the year until the next round of artwork is installed in May, 2027.

If you're interested in learning about the new installations (or seeing an archive of the previous installations, some of which have stuck around) , finding out about walking tours, or doing a self-guided audio tour, click here.

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