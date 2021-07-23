Woman says $1,100 was fraudulently transferred out of her PayPal Account; News 5 Investigates helps get her money back

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Imagine logging into one of your financial accounts and finding out the money you had in there is gone.

That's exactly what happened to Karen Clive after she checked her PayPal balance and noticed more than $1,100 was transferred to someone else's bank account.

After fighting with PayPal to investigate the alleged fraud, she contacted News 5 Investigates for help---and we're getting answers and results.

Clive says prior to contacting News 5, she struggled for several weeks to get PayPal to look into a fraudulent money transfer that occurred.

"I called PayPal and they said I transferred the money to Bank of America," Clive said. "I said I don't have a Bank of America account."

Clive's claim with Paypal's dispute resolution team was denied, and so were the appeals that followed.

"Within 10 minutes of filing a claim I'm getting an email saying they denied the claim and everything looks fine," Clive said.

Clive produced emails from Paypal showing the company kept ruling against her appeals.

"We've completed our review of your unauthorized activity case and we've determined there was no unauthorized use," PayPal told Clive in an email.

Clive believed the customer care folks at PayPal were not taking her case seriously, so she reached out to our investigative unit for help.

"I called you because I watch KOAA," Clive said. "I love Channel 5."

News 5 Investigates reached out to PayPal with questions about Clive's case---and within 24 hours of sending a formal email inquiry, PayPal conducted another review of the case and reversed its original decision.

"Thanks for reaching out," a spokesperson for Paypal said. "Our dedicated customer support team has reviewed this case, and reached out to Ms. Clive with an update on her account. The review has been completed on her dispute, and her account has been made whole."

After checking her account, the $1,127 had been returned.

"I appreciate your care and concern," Clive said. "You take care of your people."

