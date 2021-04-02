News 5 Investigates: Why are some people still unable to access unemployment benefits?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Our News 5 Investigates team continues to hear from viewers who say they are no longer getting the unemployment benefits they believe they are entitled to receive.

As we learned, the majority of those issues boil down to fraud integrity holds that require you to verify your identity.

The state's verification system requires claimants to confirm their first and last name, social security number, email address, phone number and 8-digit claim ID number associated with their account.

Another way to check if there's a hold on your payments is to log into your My UI+ account.

Under "claim information", if you see the word "yes" next to the "hold payment" line, there's a problem with your account.

CDLE Website Unemployment Payment Hold

To learn more about the problem, click the "view and maintain account information section".

CDLE Website View and Maintain Account Information

After you've done that, click on "issues and determinations".

CDLE Website Issues and Determinations

Once you've followed those three steps, you will be directed to a page that will clarify the reason your payments are being withheld.

If there's an issue labeled "program integrity" and you've already verified your identity through the ID.me link, you'll need to call the unemployment hot line at 303-536-5615 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. M-F to request a review of your account.