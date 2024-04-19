Bridge abruptly closed near Gunnison was rated 'poor' for years

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — A bridge closed between Gunnison and Montrose, Colorado is leaving people who live on either side without a way to reach work or school. The closure is also preventing first responders from getting to those who need help on the other side of the bridge.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the bridge Thursday after inspectors found a crack in the structure. They say it renders the bridge unsafe for anyone to travel across. CDOT engineers could not offer an estimate of how long the bridge will remain closed.

We learned from the data collected for our "25 Bad Bridges" investigation in 2023, the bridge over the Gunnison River has been considered in poor condition by a federal oversight agency for nearly a decade. Checking data available from the Federal Highway Administration, News 5 Investigates found specifically the deck portion of the bridge, where traffic and people travel, has held a poor rating since 2006.

The 50-year-old bridge, which spans the Gunnison River and Blue Mesa Reservoir, is closed where Highway 50 meets Highway 92 at milepost 131 to Highway 50 at milepost 138. There are no alternate routes for drivers to cross the river. CDOT suggests a northern and southern detour, the first traveling I-70 through Grand Junction and back around takes six hours, while the southern route traveling on 1-60 through Durango takes seven hours.

Seasonal roads, which are dirt and gravel, cannot be highly traveled, but CDOT engineers say they're planning to coordinate clearing those roads so at least first responders can use them. Right now, those seasonal roads are not open.

The inspection on Thursday was at the urging of the FHA which identified known issues with similarly constructed bridges across the country, said CDOT Director Shoshana Lew. When inspectors identified a 4-inch crack in the flange of the girder, which is part of the bridge's superstructure, CDOT called in a second team of inspectors with another method of testing. Their findings confirmed the need for the bridge to close, Lew said.

Federal Highway Administration data show the superstructure, which supports the deck drivers travel across, was downgraded by inspectors to a fair grade in 2019.

It's unclear when inspectors can return to the site as the bridge is unsafe for them to work on, CDOT Engineer Keith Stefanik told News 5.

