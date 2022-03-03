Watch
WATCH: Crew rescues dog from icy Michigan river

Wyandotte police and fire worked to rescue a dog on Monday evening from the Detroit River.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 03, 2022
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rescue crews in Michigan saved a dog's life.

Wyandotte police said the labradoodle had gotten away from its owner while they were on a walk Monday. It ended up in the icy Detroit River.

The dog managed to climb onto a chunk of ice. However, it continued to drift away.

The rescue team managed to move the ice close to the riverbank and use a "catchpole" to secure the dog.

"The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope," Wyandotte police said on Facebook.

The dog is expected to be OK.

