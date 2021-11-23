Roger Stone, Alex Jones among latest people subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas for five more people on Monday.

Those subpoenaed include Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Taylor Budowich, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dustin Stockton.

In a letter to Stone, the committee notes that he spoke at rallies in support of Trump's election lies.

The committee also details press reports that say Alex Jones helped organize the rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Mr. Jones has stated that he was told by the White House that he was to lead a march from the January 6th Ellipse rally to the Capitol, where President Trump would meet the group and speak," the committee stated.

The committee is seeking documents and testimony related to the event.

Rep. Liz Cheney, co-chair of the committee, previously said it has already interviewed 150 people as part of its investigation.