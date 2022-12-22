NFL Sunday Ticket moving to YouTube

Fans will soon watch their favorite football teams on YouTube.

The NFL announced it entered into a multi-year agreement with Google that grants exclusive rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket to be distributed on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime.

The deal, which allows fans to watch out-of-market games on Fox and CBS, will be in effect for the 2023-2024 season.

"Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels," said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. "We're excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere."

NFL Sunday Ticket was launched in 1994. Since then, it has been distributed via DirecTV. However, the contract with DirecTV expires at the end of this season.

The league did not say whether there would be a change in price for NFL Sunday Ticket. The basic package under DirecTV was just under $300.