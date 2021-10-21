Museum proposes melting Lee statue to make new artwork

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia museum is proposing to meltdown a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017 in Charlottesville.

It then wants to create a new work of public art from it.

The Daily Progress reports that the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center submitted its proposal last week to Charlottesville's city council and city manager.

The council voted to remove the statues of Lee and Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in June.

It sought statements of interest from those interested in ownership of one or both of the statues, which were removed in July.

According to the Associated Press, the project is estimated to cost $1.1 million.

The AP reported that the statue before it was removed had been there 130 years and was erected to honor the South's top military commander in the Civil War.