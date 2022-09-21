Leak reoccurs in NASA Artemis I moon rocket

NASA discovered a leak in its Artemis I moon rocket on Wednesday during a cryogenic tanking test.

Leaks spoiled the first two scheduled launches. On Sept. 3, NASA called off the launch because of the fuel leak. Days earlier the launch was called off because of problems with the rocket's hydrogen tanks.

NASA reportedly added seals and made repairs to limit the leaks.

According to The Associated Press, NASA was able to get the leak down to acceptable levels on Wednesday. However, it's unclear whether the rocket will be ready for takeoff. The earliest window would be on Sept. 27.

Artemis I is the first of several missions as part of the Artemis program, which NASA hopes will prepare humans to go farther than the moon.

While Artemis I will be unmanned, Artemis II will send four astronauts on a flyby of the moon. Artemis III is expected to include a crewed mission to the moon's surface.