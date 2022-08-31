Medication recommended for Colorado clinic shooting suspect

DENVER (AP) — A prison psychologist and a psychiatrist say a mentally ill man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 could be made well enough to stand trial if he is given anti-psychotic medication.

They testified Tuesday during a hearing in federal court in Denver to determine whether Robert Dear should be forcibly medicated to treat his delusional disorder.

Dear attended the hearing and interrupted proceedings with outbursts at times, yelling at the judge at the end of the day for not being able to take the stand.

Dear faces 65 counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and three counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death where the killing is a murder, according to the indictment.

Dear has been undergoing treatment at the Pueblo mental hospital for over 6 years.

In 2019, Dear told a federal magistrate judge that he is "not crazy... just a religious zealot."

Dear is also indicted at a federal level, but there were no new updates on that case's timeline.

If Dear is convicted in the federal case, he could face the death penalty. If it is not a death penalty trial, he is looking at a minimum federal sentence of 10 years with a maximum of life in prison.

