How the overturning of Roe v. Wade could impact Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the Supreme Court begins deliberating the latest challenge to national abortion rights, 5News spoke with a local professor on how the overturning of this law would affect Colorado.

UCCS (University of Colorado Colorado Springs) political science Professor Joshua Dunn says that if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade, it wouldn't have much of an impact here in Colorado. Historically, the state has declined to restrict access to abortions.

The state is one of seven without any term restrictions as to when a pregnancy can be terminated. State representative, Daneya Esgar of Pueblo says if Roe v. Wade is reversed, the state would remain a place where abortion is accessible.

Professor Dunn believes it will produce more deliberation by state lawmakers and their authority to set policy.

In Colorado, forty-one bills and four ballot measures have been introduced on term restrictions, and they all have failed.

Governor Polis's office has commented on the case.

In a statement," a spokesperson for the governor's office says Colorado is watching the Mississippi case very closely and hopes the supreme court strikes it down.”

