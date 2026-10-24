Survivors and supporters rally at Colorado Springs City Hall for the 'Cornell 7' case Jane Doe

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 100 survivors and supporters gathered at Colorado Springs City Hall as part of a nationwide "I Am Jane Doe" movement, standing in solidarity with a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by seven Cornell University students.

The ralliers delivered a unified message: accountability — and they say that demand extends well beyond New York.

Kaylee Armijo, a rally organizer who has identified herself as a survivor, said the gathering sends an important message to everyone who has experienced sexual violence.

"It shows all survivors that we're not alone. You can look to your left and look to your right and see other survivors, and not just other survivors, but people who support survivors," Armijo said.

Armijo said the issue is not confined to the Cornell campus.

"It's happening right here in Colorado Springs. It's happening at Fort Carson, it's happening at Colorado College, it's happening at UCCS, and nothing is being done," Armijo said.

Watch KOAA's coverage about what a local university is doing to protect students on campus:

Cornell 7 case sparks UCCS student safety talks

Samantha Olgren, who says she herself has been a "Jane Doe," said the rally gave her a long-awaited opportunity to speak out. She shared a conversation she had with her father.

"He said, 'What are you going to do about it?' And I said, 'I have a voice, and I'll use it.' And today was that opportunity for me," Olgren said.

Olgren also opened up about her own experience with abuse.

"I was molested by my father from the time I was 2 to the time I was 12," Olgren said.

Her daughter, Karissa Pane, joined her at the rally. She said they have a strong and loving support system, despite the trauma both have experienced.

It makes me sad, but it makes me happy to actually have it out there because, like, it's always just kind of been a secret in our family. Even when it happened to me, I told my grandma, and she was like, "Oh, he's getting back to his old habits.' Like they know about it, and they're fine with it. It's like no one should be okay with that," Pane said.

Fellow attendee Sam Perez described what she sees as a culture of silence she says she experienced firsthand in college and now as a therapist.

"It's always swept under the rug, never actual disciplinary action for those things. I remember going to college and having to deal with those announcements and all that other stuff and being women, being people just in solidarity with wanting this to change, wanting men and assailants to be held accountable," Perez said. "I want to stand up for the things I tell my patients to stand up for."

Perez said there needs to be universal change when it comes to offenders.

"Laws need to change everywhere, whether it's a campus in Ohio or a campus in New York, a campus in Colorado — rape happens on those campuses, and if we can just get someone to create a law where women and people who are victims of sexual assault can just be seen and heard, and not have to go through the re-traumatizing hoops that one does have to go through just to hold someone accountable, then let's do that," Perez said.

Armijo agreed and said true accountability must extend to everyone involved, including those who stayed silent.

"Accountability is the biggest thing that needs to change. These men need to be in jail; these men need to be behind bars, not only the seven who participated in their actions, but the 50 that did nothing in the group chat," Armijo said.

Those gathered closed with a direct message to Jane Doe.

"We're here for you. Got all kinds of people supporting you," Olgren said.

KOAA News5