Hundreds of Colorado children wait for court advocates as volunteer shortage grows

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of children who have suffered abuse or neglect across Adams and Broomfield counties are waiting to be paired with court advocates as they navigate the child welfare system and court proceedings.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Adams and Broomfield Counties said after years of decline, child dependency and neglect case filings across the two counties increased by 30% in fiscal year 2025.

Vickie Ricord, the CASA chapter's CEO, said risk factors like financial and food insecurity can lead to a rise in cases of abuse or neglect.

"Over the past year (or) year and a half, our cases have increased dramatically. This means that there are kids without a CASA volunteer," Ricord said.

She said a lack of volunteers is also making the issue worse. CASA volunteers are trained to build relationships with children who have experienced abuse and neglect, learning about their physical, mental, educational and emotional needs before advocating for them in court.

Ricord said 280 children are currently waiting for volunteer advocates.

Natalie Sauter, the chapter's operations manager, said she has also been volunteering for CASA for about two years. She said while court proceedings can be daunting, volunteers are assigned to an advocate supervisor who walks alongside them through the process.

"I don't have any background in law or child welfare, or anything like that, but you don't need that," Sauter said. "There's lots of training, and you have a supervisor who walks with you the whole way. They help you with your court reports, and they go to court with you."

Ricord said cases can last anywhere from about 12 to 18 months and volunteers normally dedicate 10 to 15 hours of their time each month. She said volunteer advocates meet with children at least twice per month after finishing 30 hours of training to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate.

"It is incredibly fulfilling and joyful. It's not always easy. These are difficult seasons of life for children," Sauter said. "We also get to be with them when they have wonderful successes."

National shortage affects children nationwide

This issue isn't isolated to the Denver metro area. The National CASA Association said there's a widespread shortage of CASA volunteers nationwide, and the shortages are affecting how many children in the foster care and child welfare system get the advocacy they need.

The CASA program in Jackson, Mississippi recently announced it needs an additional 75 volunteers this year alone to meet local demand.

In Richmond, Virginia, the National CASA Association said the wait list has now climbed to nearly 150 kids needing advocates due to the volunteer shortage.

In Texas, there are documented volunteer shortages within several parts of the CASA network. CASA of Red River in Wichita Falls has nearly 70 cases without a volunteer advocate. That program has been actively recruiting more volunteers, often strategically targeting retired teachers and others with relevant skills working with children.

