Defense rests in Letecia Stauch murder trial, closing arguments expected soon

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The presentation of evidence in the murder trial of Letecia Stauch has wrapped up. Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments before noon.

Stauch did not testify in her own defense in the case. She's accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon inside the family home in early 2020 and dumping his body inside a suitcase along the side of a road in Florida.

Among the charges Letecia Stauch is facing are murder in the first degree, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence for the death of Gannon Stauch.

Letecia Stauch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Gregory Werner is going over the instructions of how jurors will also be answering the question of Stauch being sane or not insane as the crimes were committed.

If Stauch is found not guilty by reason of insanity, she will go to the Department of Human Services, until she no longer requires hospitalization or suffers from a mental disease or defect.

The jurors were told they are not to leave the building today. If closing arguments wrap up today, the jury could begin deliberations as early as this afternoon.

On Wednesday, the defense made a motion for the first-degree murder charge to be dropped. Attorney Josh Tolini claimed there is a lack of evidence from the prosecution proving that the murder of Gannon was premeditated by Stauch.

District Attorney Michael Allen said there’s been more than enough evidence of premeditation, including the searches found on Stauch’s phone before Gannon's disappearance, like searching for a one-bedroom/one-bath apartment in Florida, and employment opportunities elsewhere.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned. Tune in to News5 tonight to watch the latest updates of the trial at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Follow updates from the courtroom with News5's Ashley Portillo on Twitter. As is normal in Colorado courts, media coverage of the events will be limited. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom to cover the actual trial process. However, anyone can watch using the virtual courtroom option from the El Paso County court system.

Stauch Family

Gannon’s disappearance

At the time of his disappearance, law enforcement began a search for Gannon based on information provided by the stepmother who claimed he had gone to a friend’s house and had not returned.

Following several weeks of law enforcement and community-led searches for the missing boy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Letecia Stauch in early March on charges of murder, child abuse, and crime of violence before his body was recovered.

Throughout all efforts to locate Gannon, investigators were already focused on Letecia Stauch based on her statements to law enforcement and evidence found at the family home and within her car.

During an initial interview with detectives, Letecia Stauch claimed a Hispanic male had raped her and kidnapped Gannon. According to court documents, she refused to undergo a medical examination to find evidence of a sexual assault and refused to provide any further description of an attacker. She later provided many different versions of events, which investigators detailed in the arrest affidavit.

Investigators believe Gannon was shot, stabbed, and beaten in his basement bedroom by the stepmother on January 27, 2020. A forensic search of the family home found blood stains were found on the boy’s mattress, carpet, baseboards, and electrical socket by his bed.

'My little boy is not coming home': Parents react to news of stepmother's arrest on murder charge

Gannon Stauch's stepmother charged with first-degree murder

Police say Gannon’s body was loaded into Stauch’s Volkswagen Tiguan to hide his body before she parked the car at the Colorado Springs Airport where she rented another vehicle and picked up his father after he traveled for military service.

One of the areas searched by law enforcement was a stretch of Highway 105 in Douglas County where investigators recovered a piece of bloody wood. The arrest affidavit states investigators believe Gannon’s body was originally dumped at this location using her Volkswagen, but she later returned to the area in another vehicle.

Gannon’s remains were eventually found on March 17, 2020, inside a suitcase dumped under a bridge near Pace, Florida. Investigators believe the stepmother dumped the body during a trip to South Carolina.

