Woman attacked inside Teller County camper remains in critical condition

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman who was attacked inside a camper in unincorporated Teller County last week remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said in an update Monday.

Few details were available, but according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, a person called 911 around 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 7 to report a woman and her dog had been “violently assaulted” in a camper outside Cripple Creek.

In its update, the sheriff's office identified the woman as Briena Louise Karlik. She is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to TCSO.

Karlik's dog, Ida, suffered life-threatening injuries. TCSO said she was rushed to a vet and received life-saving surgery. She is "currently doing extremely well and continues to be well cared for," according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office announced Monday it covered all of Ida's medical expenses as her owner continues to recover.

TCSO is still investigating the "brutal assault." Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-687-9652 or submit an online report. Tipsters can remain anonymous.