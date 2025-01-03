People arrested in connection to missing persons case charged with homicide

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Two people of interest in a missing persons case out of El Paso County that were arrested in Mississippi have been charged with homicide, according to public records.

The records say 46-year-old Johnny Rankin Morris and 43-year-old Hailey Cole have been charged for homicide in Park County. Morris also has an open homicide case that was filed on January 31, 2024 in El Paso County.

Background Information

This incident started Thursday, December 19, around 7 p.m. when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for service in the 1800 block of Pima Road, which is located in the Cimarron Hills area.

When deputies arrived, they found a large amount of blood throughout areas of the home.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons report for Morris and 37-year-old Stephen Walker.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is still looking for Walker, who is 5'11" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has tan skin, black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his right arm.

Additionally, the sheriff's office requested help in finding an Audi that may have been involved in the investigation.

A welfare check was called in for the Park County Sheriff's Office around 2:40 p.m. on December 24 to a home along Campfire Road, which is located near Hartsel.

When deputies arrived, they noticed the Audi was about a half mile away from the property. Deputies also found a man, later identified as 65-year-old Timmy L. Huston of Hartsel, dead in the home.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said at the time, Huston had indirect ties to Walker and Morris. Law enforcement proceeded to update their missing person report, listing Cole as a person of interest.

On Sunday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle believed to be in connection with the case was found in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

On Monday, the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi said Morris and Cole were arrested.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

