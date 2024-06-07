CBI issues alert for missing boys, ages 13 and 3, last seen Wednesday in Cortez

CORTEZ, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two boys who were last seen Wednesday.

Brayden Vallejos, 13, and Terry Gallegos, 3, were last seen Wednesday afternoon in Cortez.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Thirteen-year-old Brayden Vallejos (left) and 3-year-old Terry Gallegos (right) were last seen on June 5 in Cortez.

Brayden is 5 feet tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Terry is 2 feet 5 inches tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CBI said the boys may be with Marsha Vallejos, 42, and Terry Gallegos, 56.

Marsha is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Gallegos is described as a white/Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for 42-year-old Marsha Vallejos (left) and 56-year-old Terry Gallegos (right) in connection with the disappearance of two Cortez boys.

The group may be traveling in a silver 2008 Toyota Highlander with Colorado license plate EEQJ64. The vehicle has a broken windshield, according to CBI.

Anyone with information about the boys is asked to call 911 or the Montezuma County Sheriff's Office at 970-565-8454.





