Woman, 88, out of Mesa County reported missing, may be driving a green 2007 Subaru hatchback wagon

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — An 88-year-old woman last seen in Mesa County on Monday evening has been reported missing.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Ruby Kane was around the area of the 3200 block of I-70 B in the county, according to an alert from Colorado Bureau of Investigation. CBI said she may be driving a green 2007 Subaru hatchback wagon with Colorado license plate 735-YQF. The car has a luggage rack on its roof and a dent near the latch on the back of the car.

Kane has a cognitive deficit and may be confused, CBI said. She takes medication for other issues as well. It was not clear if she had that medication with her.

Kane is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anybody who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-242-6707.