Whale of a Used Book Sale returns for the fall, Oct. 19-22

The Jefferson County Library Foundation will host its fall 2023 Whale of a Used Book Sale Oct. 19–22 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Avenue in Golden.

Attendees can shop in three exhibit halls filled with gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and comic books. The sale also features vinyl records and themed gift baskets, along with rare books and one-of-a-kind collectibles. Prices for books and media range from $0.50 to $3. Rare and collectible items are individually priced.

The book sale opens Thursday evening, Oct. 19, with Friends-Only Preview Night (Friends membership required), followed by three days (Oct. 20-22), when the event is open to the public. Entry fee is $5 for adults but that fee is waived for SNAP recipients (with proof of eligibility). Children under age 18 are admitted free. Shoppers can pay at the door or pre-pay online at www.whalesale.org.

New this year, JCLF is partnering with Colorado State University Extension in Jefferson County to celebrate Halloween.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, guests are encouraged to come in costume for a free Trunk or Treat family event (including a bouncy castle) from noon-2:30 p.m. in the CSUE parking lot adjacent to the exhibit halls. CSUE is also hosting a 4-H Open House from 1:00-2:30 p.m., and JCLF will sponsor a Halloween costume contest (for adults and children) that same afternoon.

Candy and/or trinket donations for Trunk or Treat are appreciated and can be dropped off at the CSUE Jeffco office Tuesday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-5 p.m. prior to Oct. 18. Peanut-free candy is preferred.

Fall 2023 Whale of a Used Book Sale dates and times are:



Thursday, Oct. 19, 6:00-8:00 p.m. – FRIENDS ONLY Preview Night

Friday, Oct. 20, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Early Birds. Come in one hour early (8:00–9:00 a.m.) and shop the full day for $10 per adult

Saturday, Oct. 21, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Half-Price Day for Educators, Friends and Jeffco Employees (with ID)

Sunday, Oct. 22, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. – Bag Day. A grocery-sized bag of books is just $10

In addition to providing a wide variety of books and materials, the Whale of a Used Book Sale also offers many volunteer opportunities – cashiering, table tidying, and cart running. Volunteers earn two free books for each four-hour shift during set-up, during the sale, and afterward for post-sale clean-up. This is a great opportunity for corporate employee groups or civic clubs to come out and show their support for our public library.

The Whale of a Used Book Sale has a 22-year history of offering more than 80,000 gently used ex-library books and donated books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and many more items at each sale. These events enable JCLF to raise thousands of dollars in support of the many free programs, services and activities offered by Jefferson County Public Library.

As a bonus, these sales not only recirculate good books and media back into the community, they also keep quality items out of our landfills.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Whale of a Used Book Sale.

For more information on JCLF’s Whale of a Used Book Sale, or to volunteer or become a Friend of the Library, visit www.whalesale.org or call 303-403-5075 for details.

To learn more about CSUE’s Trunk or Treat event and 4-H Open House, visit https://jeffco.extension.colostate.edu/.

About the Jefferson County Library Foundation

The Jefferson County Library Foundation and Friends of the Library work to support and enrich the capabilities, resources and services of Jefferson County Public Library through fundraising and advocacy efforts that benefit the community. The Friends of Jefferson County Public Library is a county-wide organization dedicated to enhancing the programs and resources of our libraries. For more information, visit www.jeffclf.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.