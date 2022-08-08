United Way of Pueblo County looking for 30 volunteers to help with mentor program

PUEBLO, CO — A nonprofit in Pueblo needs adults to help with kids who are in need.

United Way of Pueblo County is looking for volunteers to help with its mentor program. The group is looking for 30 adults.

Volunteers will help mentor middle school students in both Pueblo School Districts 60 and 70.

"There are so many students in need that need extra support. Another supportive adult in their life really goes so far to encourage empower and inspire them to do great things," said Tanya Simental with United Way of Pueblo County.

If you want more information or details on the program, go to their website.

The deadline for applications is September 1.

_____

