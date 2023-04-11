Trujillo Creek Fire at 10% containment, 118 acres burned so far

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colorado — Evacuation orders were lifted for residents of Mauricio Canyon and Trujillo Creek Thursday due to a fire in the area, according to the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office. Resources are available at the community center in Aguilar.

As of Thursday, the Trujillo Creek Fire is burning 118 acres with only 10% containment at this time. A new hotshot crew is on its way from Sacramento California to bring the total personnel fighting the fire on the ground to 100.

Crews plan to have air support on the fire tomorrow morning until the winds pick up. Currently, crews have the fire surrounded and are preparing to hold the fire from spreading as hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected in the area.

Tuesday evening the fire burning in the area is estimated to be 150 acres in size and is still 0% contained. All current evacuees have found a place to state, but the Red Cross is on standby if more evacuations happen. The state will come in with more resources at midnight. Just the two structures were lost according to Joe Richards with the Las Animas County OEM.

As of Tuesday morning, Monday night, the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office says the fire is about 100 acres in size and is at 0% containment.

Two homes have been lost as a result of the fire. Emergency Management officials say 12 people have evacuated from the area. A couple of water drops have been made to try and put the fire out.

The fire is believed to be human-caused.

The Fire Protection District told News 5 that the fire is burning at the bottom of the Spanish Peaks. The fire seems to be burning towards the Spanish Peaks, but it could change if wind patterns change.

The Huerfano County Protection District, the Spanish Peaks Bon Carbo Fire Department, the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office, and the La Veta Fire Protection District are all on scene fighting the fire.

