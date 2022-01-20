Thursday, January 20 School Delays and Closures

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A number of schools in the Southern Colorado area are delaying opening due to inclement weather, and Pueblo School District 70 is closed due to technical and internet issues.
Current Closings:
Pueblo School District 70, due to ongoing internet and telephone outages. No remote learning.
Current Delays:
Academy District 20: 2 hours late
Compassion International: 3 hours late
Fremont-Florence RE-2: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Pueblo Community College: 2 Hours Late
Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late
Edison 54JT: 2 Hours Late
James Irwin Charter Schools: 2 Hours Late. All campuses
Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: 2 Hours Late
Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late
Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late
Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late
La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2: 2 Hours Late, No preschool
Peyton 23JT: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan): 2 Hours Late
Calhan RJ1: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Big Sandy SD: 2 hours late, no AM preschool
Pikes Peak Christian School: 10AM Delayed start
CEC Colorado Springs: 2 hours late
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.