Thursday, January 20 School Delays and Closures

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A number of schools in the Southern Colorado area are delaying opening due to inclement weather, and Pueblo School District 70 is closed due to technical and internet issues.

Current Closings:

Pueblo School District 70, due to ongoing internet and telephone outages. No remote learning.

Current Delays:

Academy District 20: 2 hours late

Compassion International: 3 hours late

Fremont-Florence RE-2: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Pueblo Community College: 2 Hours Late

Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late

Edison 54JT: 2 Hours Late

James Irwin Charter Schools: 2 Hours Late. All campuses

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: 2 Hours Late

Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late

Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late

La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

Peyton 23JT: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan): 2 Hours Late

Calhan RJ1: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Big Sandy SD: 2 hours late, no AM preschool

Pikes Peak Christian School: 10AM Delayed start

CEC Colorado Springs: 2 hours late

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.