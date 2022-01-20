Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Thursday, January 20 School Delays and Closures

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA Weather
Ice accumulation on West Moreno Ave
Icy roads Colorado Springs
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 07:47:41-05

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A number of schools in the Southern Colorado area are delaying opening due to inclement weather, and Pueblo School District 70 is closed due to technical and internet issues.

Current Closings:

Pueblo School District 70, due to ongoing internet and telephone outages. No remote learning.

Current Delays:

Academy District 20: 2 hours late

Compassion International: 3 hours late

Fremont-Florence RE-2: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Pueblo Community College: 2 Hours Late

Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late

Edison 54JT: 2 Hours Late

James Irwin Charter Schools: 2 Hours Late. All campuses

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: 2 Hours Late

Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late

Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late

La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

Peyton 23JT: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan): 2 Hours Late

Calhan RJ1: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Big Sandy SD: 2 hours late, no AM preschool

Pikes Peak Christian School: 10AM Delayed start

CEC Colorado Springs: 2 hours late
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Covering Colorado

Help your Boulder County neighbors