Thousands without power in Colorado Springs due to a power outage Tuesday afternoon

Posted at 3:18 PM, May 02, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Almost 4,000 people are without power in Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The outage was first reported just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Colorado Springs Utilities says that they expect power to be back on just before 6:30 Tuesday evening.

To view updates on the outage, visit the Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is also reporting several stoplights at intersections in the area are out.

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown. News 5 is working to learn more, and will update this article as more information becomes available.
