The Review & Preview: what you need to know about coronavirus this past week

With so much information being announced daily about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado as it pertains to the virus:

The Review

Adjustments continue as the COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading across the country. some states and cities began imposing new mask mandates, regardless of vaccine status, although this is not the case in Colorado.

However, Gov. Jared Polis is now requiring all unvaccinated state employees to undergo regular testing twice a week, and wear masks indoors starting September 20th.

At the federal level, the Biden administration is mandating vaccinations for all federal employees and contractors, although there has been push back from the postal workers union and the firefighters union.

The CDC this week adopted recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which say children age two and older should wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status. They also recommended the same for r teachers and staff, but that decision remains at local control here in southern Colorado.

With new cases rising in a majority of Colorado counties, we are seeing an uptick in vaccinations across the state again. However, El Paso and Pueblo County remain "Hot spots" for the virus, based on current CDC data.

UC health among a growing number of major private employers here and across the country that are now requiring employees to get vaccinated, with some exemptions... Or lose their jobs.

Finally, a bit of positive news, after seventeen months, the U.S. Air Force Academy will reopen to visitors once again on Monday, but visitors must wear masks at all times regardless of vaccination status.

The Preview

Looking ahead for you this week we will continue to watch closely developments from the state capitol as it relates to COVID-19 numbers and vaccine distribution, with more incentives possibly on deck to get a shot.

