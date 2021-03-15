The Review & Preview: What southern Coloradans need to know this week

With so much information being announced daily about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado as it pertains to the virus:

The Review

All Coloradans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April, state-run mass vax sites opening soon

The news just keeps improving on the COVID-19 vaccine front on the state and federal level. Gov. Jared Polis announced last Friday that the hope is that by mid-April, every age group in the state should be able to get a vaccine.

Biden directs states to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1

The Biden administration believes the entire nation could be vaccinated or have the ability to be by the end of May with the delivery of more than 200 million vaccines. The feds are also ramping up vaccine distribution support, sending more national guard troops to states to assist in running vaccination sites.

Biden signs $1.9T bill into law, stimulus money to begin going out this weekend

The biggest financial news related to COVID that the president signed into law is the latest $1.9 trillion relief package. Stimulus checks are going out already. The legislation also provides child tax credits and extended unemployment benefits among other things.

Governor and lawmakers announce $700 million stimulus

Our state lawmakers announced the new $700 million "Colorado Recovery Plan" last week that will be introduced as a series of bills to provide money to small business, infrastructure, families, rural communities, and to develop the workforce. Paid for with excess tax revenue from last year that was saved with massive cutbacks due to COVID.

The Preview

