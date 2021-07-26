The Review & Preview: What Coloradans need to know about COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — With so much information being announced daily about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado as it pertains to the virus:

The Review

Its being called the pandemic of the unvaccinated now by leaders at the local, state, and federal levels. 90 percent of new cases in Colorado are among those who have not been vaccinated, and that number is more than 80 percent nationwide.

The push continues to get more people vaccinated, Gov. Polis announced this week that the state will give out $100ar Walmart gift cards to those who receive the first or second dose. Another incentive will also be community college scholarships, which are now available across our state as well.

More than three million people in Colorado are fully vaccinated. The three available vaccines provide strong protection against the Delta variant, which is the primary diagnosis now in Colorado among the unvaccinated.

Pop-up and mobile vaccine clinics are still available, you need to check the state health department website for more information. You do not need an appointment or insurance.

The Delta variant numbers are driving the growth nationwide as well, with more than 27,000 new cases every day, and most of the cases in three states which are Texas, Missouri, and Florida. Fatalities nationwide are up nearly 50 percent the past week, averaging 239 a day, and the infection rate is up two hundred percent.

Discussions are now underway here and across the country about going back to school. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended students and teachers age two and up wear masks if they are vaccinated or not. It's a recommendation the CDC has not signed off on yet. Here in Colorado, the state health department is following CDC guidelines for now but is continuing to leave it up to local control.

Governor Polis said at this point, with our positivity rate still below three percent, he is not considering implementing any new restrictions or reverting to any prior restrictions or mandates for businesses, and will leave that to individuals counties.

The Preview

Looking ahead to this week it is the first full week of the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Covid-19 restrictions are still front and center there as more positive cases emerge, and world health leaders are monitoring the situation closely.

As for the games themselves, we have you covered all week with live newscasts every day at four, five, and six from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

Also, join us for our nightly Olympic Zone with Jake Gadon. It will feature our premier local Olympic athletes, the highlights of the day from Tokyo, and an interview with former Olympians here at home. to give a broader perspective of what's happening every day in Tokyo.

______

With The Rebound Colorado, News5's team will be here to answer your questions, bringing you expert advice to balance the books, pay the bills, and rebuild savings accounts. E-mail us any time at rebound@koaa.com with your suggestions, feedback, frustrations, ideas, suggestions, and anything else you need.

The Rebound Colorado

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

