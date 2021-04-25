The Review & Preview: What Coloradans need to know about Coronavirus this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — With so much information being announced daily about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado as it pertains to the virus.

The Review

The most encouraging news of last week came from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the organizations followed the recommendation of an advisory panel, lifting the pause on the distribution of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

It will come with a warning due to the blood clot issues which have impacted at least fifteen women, including 3 fatalities. The federal oversight agencies said the benefits of the shot, outweigh the risk.

Also, the regional vaccine sites, including the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, will start accepting walk-ups and drive-ups without an appointment. You'll still need to sign up in advance for the vaccination site at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Pueblo City School District 60 and Pueblo County Schools District 70 to vaccinate students, teachers and others. Teens under 18-years-old will need to provide permission from their parents or guardians.

We did see more hospitalizations last week and nearly 2,000 new cases reported on Friday, mostly in the younger age group of 30 to 50-years-old. The state positivity rate is back above five percent.

The state is now saying the vaccine supply is plentiful and recommends everyone gets a shot so we can get back to a more normal lifestyle, shortly.

The investigation continued into the Dr. Moma Wellness Clinic providing vaccines inside a facility at the Satellite Hotel building in Colorado Springs. El Paso County Public Health documented problems that resulted in a vaccine pause at the location, plus lead to the invalidation of provided vaccines. Thousands of patients were informed they would need to be re-vaccinated. Sylvienash Moma (Doctorate in Nurse Practitioner) spoke with News5 to defend her qualifications to use the term doctor in her business and her reputation in the community.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis extended an order protecting tenants from evictions, requiring 30 days instead of 10 for tenants and landlords to resolve any default for non-payment.

The Preview

Looking ahead this week, News5's Elizabeth Watts has a The Rebound Colorado story with the Colorado Ballet Society. She will show us how they have handled things the past year and the silver lining ballerinas took away from virtual practice. She'll also examine how they're now moving forward again.

Also, News5 Investigates Eric Ross takes a closer look at the pandemic's toll on children with autism. He's taking a deep dive on Thursday into two new programs that just launched in southern Colorado to help kids with disabilities prepare for in-person learning while boosting their social skills.

Sports Director Jake Gadon will be tracking the NFL Draft that begins on Thursday, including how the Broncos plan to use their top ten draft choice. Will it be a quarterback or will they trade it away.

