The Review & Preview: The latest on COVID-19 in southern Colorado

As part of our commitment to keeping you informed and empowered about what's going on with our state amid the pandemic. Every week, our news team is bringing you a review of stories that have happened in the past week and a preview of what's to come in the week ahead on News5.

The Review

We continue to trend in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19, as Governor Polis announced Friday that we are now entering phase two of the vaccination process. Everyone over the age of sixteen is now eligible to sign up for a vaccine. However, it will still take weeks to get everyone their first or second dose, so patience is key.

In an effort to make the vaccine more accessible, mobile vaccination units in the form of buses are making stops across parts of rural Colorado, in addition to the expanded regional vaccine site at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

We are beginning to see some increases in positive cases in parts of Colorado. As a result, Governor Police signed another executive order extending the mask mandate for another 30 days. There are exemptions for counties in Level Green of the state's COVID-19 dial. For those areas, indoor mask-wearing not required. Counties in Level Blue or above, the mask mandate still applies. Masks are still mandatory in all counties for schools, healthcare facilities, jails, and care facilities.

Teller County moved back to Level Yellow last week due to rising cases. Pueblo County is considering a similar move as they track case data.

In El Paso County, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he spoke with the governor who assured him the dial would go away by the middle of the month, leaving more local control in place for restrictions.

More cases of the variant virus are being detected in Colorado, still less than 500 people impacted, but 100 of those cases are in El Paso County, which has also seen its largest increase in overall COVID-19 cases this week since January.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported people who are fully vaccinated can travel frequently in the United States without testing or self-quarantine but are encouraged to continue to wear a mask.

The Preview

Marco Garcia-Bravo is expected to be sentenced on Monday for second-degree murder charges in a plea deal for the 2017 killings of 15--year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida. He's just one of several suspects arrested in connection to the deaths of the teens, shot and killed execution-style on Old Pueblo Road. After a hung jury he has cut a deal with the District Attorney's Office and is expected to get a thirty-year prison term plus parole.

Tuesday is election day in Colorado Springs as we decide who will sit on city council, plus a change to ballot initiative language. We'll have the results for you as they come in. Read more on the candidates - Election Watch.

On Thursday, Elizabeth Watts will introduce you to Kingdom Builders, a new non-profit in Colorado Springs that helps victims of domestic violence. As we've reported, the rate of calls to police have gone up during the pandemic.

And you'll hear from two survivors, including one man who explains why he didn't even realize he was a victim at first. We'll talk about how Kingdom Builders is working to change the narrative.

With The Rebound Colorado, News5's team will be here to answer your questions, bringing you expert advice to balance the books, pay the bills, and rebuild savings accounts. E-mail us any time at rebound@koaa.com with your suggestions, feedback, frustrations, ideas, suggestions, and anything else you need.

The Rebound Colorado

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

