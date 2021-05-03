The Review & Preview: The latest on coronavirus in Colorado

With so much information being announced daily about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado as it pertains to the virus.

The Review

Local vaccine providers to resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

We began the week with the johnson and johnson vaccine being re-introduced for use across the country and here in colorado... After a ten day pause... Following rare instances of blood clots... Three women died. A man in california also diagnosed with the clots this week. However... The c-d-c and the f-d-a say the benefits outweigh the risks for the u.S. Population.

CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors, except in crowded areas

The c-d-c also made new recommendations this week about people fully vaccinated... And the use of masks outdoors,.. Saying it's not necessary,... Also outlining less restrictive options for folks who have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Your Healthy Family: UCHealth data confirms COVID cases are rising among younger people

Here in colorado... The news is not good... As positive cases have spiked again... Most notably among the younger population,.. And hospitalizations are up,.. Although there are no issues with capacity.. And the ability to treat them.

Most Colorado universities will require COVID vaccinations, but community colleges likely won't

We learned this week that the university of colorado system.. Including uccs in the springs... And the c-s-u system.. Including the pueblo campus... Will require students and staff get fully vaccinated before returning to class in the fall,.. Although there will be exemptions granted at c-u,.. Which they have not speficied... And c-s-u says it's contingent on the three vaccines moving out of the emergency use authorization.

"It's just devastating:" Parents, students protest D11's decision to move to remote learning, postpone activities

Parents and students in district elevel protested on friday at the administration building after a decision was made to move seven schools, including three high schools.. Back to remote learning only... And postponing, for now.. Some end of year events... Like the prom. The district says there has been another spike in positive cases.., and will try to have those in-persone events if the situation improves.

The Preview

