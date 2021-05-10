The Review & Preview: The latest on Coronavirus and The Rebound Colorado

With so much information being announced daily about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado as it pertains to the virus.

The Review

More encouraging news on the vaccine front in Colorado with the state health department reporting that over two million Coloradoans are now fully vaccinated. That's nearly half of the state's population and more than 2.6 million people have received at least one shot, which is nearing sixty percent of those eligible statewide.

So the phrase cautious optimism was coming from Governor Polis this week. However, new data shows that those ages 11 to 17-years-old are experiencing the sharpest increase in new positive cases as As the 18 and older rate has stabilized for the most part. The statewide positivity rate is back below six percent.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced they have asked the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of their coronavirus vaccine, but it will be several more months as new data is provided before a decision is made. Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun new testing on age groups younger than twelve.

The governor's thirty-day mask mandate extension began this week and groups gathering indoors don't have to wear masks if at least eighty percent have proof of vaccination. No further information was provided on the process. The mask mandate remains in effect for schools, government buildings, and healthcare providers.

Optimism from the White House as President Joe Biden's administration set a goal this week of delivering at least one dose of the vaccine to 70-percent of the population by July fourth. There's also a new effort to scale back mass vaccination sites while providing doses to smaller, more accessible venues.

The Preview

Now to a look ahead to some of what you'll see this week on News5.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth Watts is introducing you to Sawatch Artisan Foods, a local dairy business that launched during the pandemic. We'll show you how they pivoted their business model when the original one wasn't going to work. And how they're thriving with the help of other moms and pops now.

And high school graduations are getting underway, we'll show you how the class of 2021 is marking the occasion despite COVID-19 restrictions still in place.

______

With The Rebound Colorado, News5's team will be here to answer your questions, bringing you expert advice to balance the books, pay the bills, and rebuild savings accounts. E-mail us any time at rebound@koaa.com with your suggestions, feedback, frustrations, ideas, suggestions, and anything else you need.

The Rebound Colorado

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

