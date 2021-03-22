The Review & Preview: More vaccines become available, COVID-19 dial changing

COLORADO SPRINGS — As part of our commitment to keeping you informed and empowered about what's going on with our state amid the pandemic, every week our news team is bringing you a review of stories that have happened in the past week and a preview of what's to come in the week ahead.

The Review

More vaccine availability, more vaccines being administered, more optimism as we continue to turn the tide on COVID-19 in Colorado and around the country.

The state moved to Phase 1B4 on Friday, allowing another two and a half million people in the state to qualify for a vaccine, including essential workers like restaurant, postal, public transit, and local government employees. The next level will be to allow the general public to qualify. That is expected in mid-April. For now, patience is still key as supply and demand will dictate when you can receive a vaccine.

Governor Polis visited Colorado Springs as the new community vaccination site opened at the Broadmoor World Arena with the goal of providing up to 6,000 doses a day.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Colorado touting the latest stimulus package as the first checks totaling $1,400 per eligible person were deposited in accounts around the country.

The Biden administration announced meeting their goal of 100-million COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in the first 100 days of Joe Biden's presidency.

We heard from former President Donald J Trump this week as he was urging people to get a vaccine, deeming them safe and effective.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday new guidelines for social distancing in schools, shrinking the space from six to three feet, with masks and other preventive measures for elementary school. The six-foot distance recommendation will remain in effect, for now, at middle and high schools.

The only real downside news this week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reporting that they believe that at least thirty percent of new cases of COVID-19 they are investigating stem from the overseas variants of the virus, and are conducting much more random testing across the state.

The Preview

Looking ahead this week, another community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, plus a third will open in Commerce City.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will implement new COVID-19 dial guidelines on Wednesday, allowing more discretion for counties to relax current restrictions based on cases and vaccinations, plus increase capacity depending on the color level. All part of a push to more quickly move the state's economy forward.

The summit of Pikes Peak will be shut down for two months to allow work to wrap up on the new summit house complex. This will impact the ability to drive and hike to the top until at least May.

Our political reporter Alasyn Zimmerman begins a series of discussions during the noon hour each day with the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth Watts will introduce us to two female entrepreneurs opening a new vet clinic in southern Colorado and what the pandemic has taught them. We'll see how these moms, wives, and businesswomen are juggling it all.

Our Colette Bordelon is working on a Colorado Springs cold case. 28-year-old Clinton Sutton disappeared five years ago. Now his mom is speaking to us as she believes someone knows something and that there are new leads for law enforcement.

News5 Investigates' Eric Ross examines why a woman who qualifies for a specialized state program, that is supposed to find employment and pay disabled people, has not received her payments.

Finally, the US Olympic-Paralympic museum in downtown Colorado Springs opens back up with extended hours as we continue to push forward and rebound during the pandemic.

