The Review & Preview: Catch up on the news and get prepared for the week ahead

We're committed to keeping you informed and empowered throughout this pandemic. So, our News5 team brings you a review of stories that have happened in the past week and a preview of what to expect in the week ahead.

The Review

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports more than 40% of Coloradans are now fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations continue to drop and the positivity rate for COVID-19 statewide has dropped below 4%. We are at the lowest level of suspected cases since March, But comparatively speaking, Colorado is still in the top five nationwide for new cases.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases are down by more than 5%. We saw the daily total of new cases drop below 30,000 for the first time since the pandemic began. Deaths and hospitalizations nationwide are dropping as well. Half of the US population has received at least one shot so far.

The push now, across Colorado and the US, is to get kids ages 12 to 15-years-old vaccinated. We are seeing very creative incentive programs being implemented to just get more people vaccinated and get closer to that herd immunity number. However, hesitancy remains and the rate of vaccinations has dropped.

President Joe Biden's administration has announced shipments of some 20-million vaccines worldwide to help stem the tide of the pandemic, beginning in South Korea, as the population interacts with thousands of US military personnel daily.

We are seeing the lessening of restrictions here in Colorado. Pueblo lifted health orders this week to follow state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. We're seeing the Mesa Drive-in reopen, The Flying W Ranch in Colorado Springs is back to full capacity, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre will return to full capacity on June 21.

No masks will be required for the fully vaccinated at Coors Field, and they are recommending the unvaccinated still follow safety protocols. The Rocky Mountain Vibes kicked off their season this weekend with a full house at UCHealth Park.

The Preview

Here's a look at what to expect on News5 this week.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds are back in town for the US Air Force Academy graduation on Wednesday afternoon. Before the graduation ceremony this week, we'll see them practice across the skies of Colorado Springs, plus taking Olympic gold medal decathlete Bryan Clay on a demonstration flight! We'll bring you this story.

CLICK HERE for more information on the USAFA graduation.

On Thursday, Brie Groves and Elizabeth Watts will be out at Care and Share Food Bank all day accepting your donations for our Fill the Fridge Drive. Your food and financial donations will be appreciated!

CLICK HERE for more information on the Fill the Fridge event.

And all week long our Alasyn Zimmerman will join the SE Express forums in southeast Colorado Springs to discuss health care, economic development, and business growth.

We'll cover these events in the lunch hour on KOAA News5 for your favorite streaming device.

______

With The Rebound Colorado, News5's team will be here to answer your questions, bringing you expert advice to balance the books, pay the bills, and rebuild savings accounts. E-mail us any time at rebound@koaa.com with your suggestions, feedback, frustrations, ideas, suggestions, and anything else you need.

The Rebound Colorado

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

