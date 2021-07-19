The Review & Preview

With so much information being announced daily about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado as it pertains to the virus:

The Review

We begin with another reality check on the overall state of the pandemic in the U.S., the CDC reports that hospitalizations and deaths are rising again. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says this week it's the "pandemic of the unvaccinated", Dr. Walensky says the seven-day average of new COVID cases is roughly 27,000, which is a jump of nearly 70 percent over the previous average.

The highly contagious Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is now the dominant strain in the U.S. The CDC reports that Colorado is among the states with the highest proportion of that variant in the country. Mesa county has the most Delta variant cases in the state. In fact, a CDC team is headed to Grand Junction to further study how and why cases of the variant are so high there.

During the first week of July, we averaged less than 10,00 vaccine doses per day, the lowest average since vaccinations began in earnest six months ago. In Denver, the state health department is continuing to try and figure out a strategy that will work in getting more people vaccinated after the Colorado comeback cash program.

Pfizer announced on Friday the FDA will decide whether to give full approval of its vaccine by January, and it appears that a vaccine for children aged 12 and younger could be available by December.

As we continue to rebound it was reported this week that federal stimulus money totaling nearly half-billion dollars has been funneled to over 1,700 Colorado food and drink businesses from the American Rescue Plan.

The Preview

______

